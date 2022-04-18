Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* WWE hinting at an LA Knight stable

* Adam Cole wearing a barbed-wire crown of thorns

* A rumored AEW – NJPW Supershow

Nick’s conversation with Bron Breakker from the WWE WrestleMania 38 media row

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing a possible ROH – NJPW Supershow

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s show via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]