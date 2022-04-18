Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!
Today’s episode features:
Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:
* WWE hinting at an LA Knight stable
* Adam Cole wearing a barbed-wire crown of thorns
* A rumored AEW – NJPW Supershow
Nick’s conversation with Bron Breakker from the WWE WrestleMania 38 media row
The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing a possible ROH – NJPW Supershow
