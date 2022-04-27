AEW’s Jim Ross is set to begin working on a new project with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company.

JR revealed on a new “Grilling JR” podcast that he is partnering with Seven Bucks Productions for a new project that will take a look at the days of pro wrestling territories.

“I’m going to be doing some work with Rock’s company coming up soon,” Ross revealed. “We’re going to go back and look at the territories. I’m not sure of the platform that it’s going to be airing on, but I was really happy to have the opportunity to participate. It will be a nice little gig.”

Ross continued and said he will be joined by fellow WWE Hall of Famers Michael “PS” Hayes, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. The project will first take a look at the Mid-South Wrestling territory.

“I think I’m going to be joined by Jake, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase. We’re going to look at the Mid-South territory first, so it should be fun,” JR added.

There’s no word on the title of the project, or where it will air, but we will keep you updated on when additional details are revealed.

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the quote)

