WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin officially wrestled his final match on Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 Night One.

As noted earlier, Austin accepted Kevin Owens’ impromptu challenge for a No Holds Barred Match, after appearing as a guest on the KO Show. Towards the closing stages of the match, Owens swung a steel chair at Austin, who ducked and the chair bounced off the top rope and struck Owens in the face. Austin followed it up with a Stone Cold Stunner for the pin fall victory.

During the KO Show segment, Austin reflected on the fact that Dallas, TX is where he had his very first match and it will be where he’ll have his last, confirming his retirement match against Owens.

Social media has been abuzz over the 57-year-old Steve Austin’s performance in his in-ring comeback. You can see reactions from the likes of MMA legend Daniel Cormier, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and many others below. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn tweeted “So f—in proud” presumably due to his best friend Kevin Owens’ showing at WrestleMania Saturday.

