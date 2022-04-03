WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin officially wrestled his final match on Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 Night One.

As noted earlier, Austin accepted Kevin Owens’ impromptu challenge for a No Holds Barred Match, after appearing as a guest on the KO Show. Towards the closing stages of the match, Owens swung a steel chair at Austin, who ducked and the chair bounced off the top rope and struck Owens in the face. Austin followed it up with a Stone Cold Stunner for the pin fall victory.

During the KO Show segment, Austin reflected on the fact that Dallas, TX is where he had his very first match and it will be where he’ll have his last, confirming his retirement match against Owens.

Social media has been abuzz over the 57-year-old Steve Austin’s performance in his in-ring comeback. You can see reactions from the likes of MMA legend Daniel Cormier, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and many others below. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn tweeted “So f—in proud” presumably due to his best friend Kevin Owens’ showing at WrestleMania Saturday.

@steveaustinBSR just worked at :20 min no holds barred match at 57 years old. Salute champ that was awesome — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 3, 2022

So fuckin proud. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 3, 2022

STEVE AUSTIN BUBBA I LOVE YOU #WrestleMania — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 3, 2022

Stone Cold Steve Austin with, potentially, one of the greatest send-home matches ever. #WrestleMania — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) April 3, 2022

I am so ready for A

FINAL CAN OF WHOOP ASS! Or the #AssWhip as @milanmiracle called it!#WrestleMania — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 2, 2022

I didn’t think anyone was ever going to pull this off better than Kurt did. I was wrong https://t.co/6GJdMNURvb — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022

Sometimes when you lose, you really win. @FightOwensFight — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022

KO 3:16 👏🏻 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2022

Austin just gave us every last drop he had left in his tank. KO bumped his ass off. Amazing segment…should it have gone on last? What did you think of night 1 of #WrestleMania ? Match of the night?@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/cnOt3nfTS1 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022

Not what I expected …however … I ain’t mad — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) April 3, 2022

And we’re not even done yet 😜#WrestleMania — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 3, 2022

Hell of a way to end night 1! pic.twitter.com/DSVE4V5kNG — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022

