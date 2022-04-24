As previously reported, former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be returning to the Red Brand this Monday. “Big Time Becks” hasn’t appeared live on the show since losing her Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

It’s still unclear if Becky will enter the title chase immediately, but WWE is teasing that she will definitely have a response to the loss.

“Becky Lynch will return to the red brand for the first time since losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38,” the website writes.

“On The Road to WrestleMania, Big Time Becks emphasized how much the Raw Women’s Title meant to her, claiming she would sell her soul to keep it. What will The Man have to say after losing the title to Belair? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

As noted, WWE also announced the 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton for Monday’s show. Monday, April 25 will be 20 years since Orton made his official WWE TV debut with a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 5, 2002 SmackDown episode.

The venue is also advertising a SmackDown match with The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus, but it’s likely this will be untelevised. That same match happened as this week’s RAW dark main event with The New Day getting the win.

You can see the current lineup for the show below:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

