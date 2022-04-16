WWE has released a new survey asking fans their thoughts on the announced matches for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

The survey has given fans the following five options to gauge the anticipation level for each match:

Not at All Interested A Little Bit Interested Somewhat Interested Very Interested Extremely Interested

You can click here to participate in the survey.

On this week’s SmackDown, WWE confirmed that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Backlash. Randy Orton and Riddle confronted Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in the ring, and accepted the challenge to unify the titles.

As of this writing, three matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]