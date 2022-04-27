WWE has announced a partnership with DAZN to promote “the biggest women’s fight in boxing history” between Undisputed Women’s Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor is set to defend her title against Serrano this Saturday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

The event, set to air exclusively on DAZN, will be promoted by several WWE Superstars in the coming days. As seen in a tweet at the bottom of this post, former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is among the first of the WWE stars to hype up the boxing match.

Lynch will lead “Team Katie Taylor” for her fellow Irishwoman, and she will be joined by Finn Balor, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler, and Sasha Banks on her team.

“Not only are we two of the greatest Irish champions in history, but we are the two most dominant women to ever enter a ring. On April 30, exclusively on DAZN, Katie Taylor will keep her undefeated record intact and leave Madison Square Garden with all of the belts she walks in with,” Lynch says.

On the other side is “Team Amanda Serrano”, led by Lynch’s rival, Bianca Belair. She is joined by Damian Priest, Queen Zelina, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss on her team.

The captains of each team, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will be present during the weigh-ins this Friday. The winner of the bout will be rewarded a custom-made WWE RAW Women’s Title as part of her victory.

“What did DAZN do when they began brainstorming promotional ideas ahead of the most prominent women’s fight of all time? The global streaming service called WWE, the sports entertainment giant with a proven track record of building the biggest women’s superstars in the world,” DAZN wrote in a press release.

Katie Taylor (20-0) will put her unbeaten record, along with the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles on the line as she faces Amanda Serrano (42-1-1) in a historic fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden this Saturday. You can see more information and order the pay-per-view at this link.

For the homeland 🇮🇪🇮🇪 I got a chance to catch up with @KatieTaylor. Don't miss her box her way to a win against @Serranosisters this Saturday, April 30 at ~10:30PM ET on @DAZNBoxing ➡️https://t.co/C2xXdGDVSK #TeamTaylor #ad https://t.co/e01p7ac4PS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 27, 2022

