Rhea Ripley was off tonight’s WWE RAW episode due to protocols.

WWE had previously announced that Ripley and Liv Morgan would challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi during tonight’s RAW episode. However, Morgan ended up taking a singles loss to Naomi.

It was noted on commentary that Ripley was off tonight’s RAW due to being “in protocol”. WWE then announced the title match for next Monday’s RAW.

Ripley was also not on last Friday’s SmackDown as Morgan defeated Banks in singles action. Ripley did wrestle last Monday on the post-WrestleMania 38 RAW as she and Liv took a loss to Banks and Naomi in a non-title Championship Contender’s match. They were still granted a title shot after Ripley went to Adam Pearce.

Ripley has not commented on her absence as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is footage from tonight’s Liv vs. Naomi match:

