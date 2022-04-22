WWE filed for two new trademarks on April 18.

The trademarks that were filed with the USPTO were “NXT Spring Breakin” and “Tiger Turan.”

Below are the trademark descriptions:

TIGER TURAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment. NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.

The NXT Spring Breakin’ event will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 3. The main event is Joe Gacy vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

NXT UK wrestler Tiger Turan was on the recent NXT UK tapings.

