WWE held a live event on Saturday in Paris, France. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Below  are the WWE Live results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Butch (Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bobby Lashley defeated Ridge Holland

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya (WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre ( Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)

