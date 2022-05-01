WWE held a live event on Saturday in Paris, France. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Below are the WWE Live results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Butch (Intercontinental Championship Match)
* Aliyah defeated Shotzi
* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bobby Lashley defeated Ridge Holland
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
* Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya (WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)
* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre ( Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)
Celebrating at the #EiffelTower Boss N’ Glow style! #WWEParis @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/ojDQ2Z5EIp
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2022
It’s his universe! #WWEParis@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/valU1lTENT
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2022
.@AmaleFrenchHope is on hand at #WWEParis!!! pic.twitter.com/Mf14d20RXD
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 30, 2022
World Traveling Undisputed Champion #WWELondon #WWEParis#TheLastNeedleMover pic.twitter.com/eSlEUS5gv6
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 30, 2022
ooh la la #WWEParis 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/33PsRexGTc
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 30, 2022
#EuroStar でパリに到着。
Arrivée à Paris.#WWEParis 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/bOH58uOaQz
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 30, 2022
The Queen of WWE and France, Charlotte Flair.#WWEParis pic.twitter.com/GALA6Hnp3b
— The All Mighty ☝🏾 (@Gian_the_man_) April 30, 2022
Here with @WWERobinson as are open, and the @wwe universe is filing in for #WWEParis ! pic.twitter.com/TxxIhNVyaa
— Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) April 30, 2022
.@WWE_Aliyah aime la France et la France aime Aliyah! #WWEParis pic.twitter.com/goml8BJht4
— WWE France (@WWEFrance) April 30, 2022
.@WWESheamus & @RidgeWWE également très peu appréciés à #WWEParis! pic.twitter.com/NXmUMZw7Jp
— WWE France (@WWEFrance) April 30, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]