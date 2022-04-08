Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode on Peacock was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

NXT Level Up will feature the debuts of three talents who were recently signed, and they will be debuting their new ring names.

Channing Lauren (Mitchell Lavalley aka Jake Tucker on the indies) and Troy Donovan (Cole McKinney aka Cole Karter on the indies) will face Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward in the main event. Lauren and Donovan were both signed in the most recent WWE Performance Center Class.

18 year old Thea Hall (Maddie Knisley aka Nikita Knight on the indies) will also make her debut tonight against Ivy Nile. She was signed in the same WWE Performance Center Class as Lauren and Donovan.

The other match announced for tonight’s NXT Level Up is Javier Bernal vs. Guru Raaj. This bout will open the show.

Stay tuned for more on NXT Level Up and join us later on for any news & highlights from the show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]