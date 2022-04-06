Tuesday’s live post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 631,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.8% from last week’s 626,000 viewers for the Stand & Deliver go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo, and the two weeks before that. The 0.14 rating represents 179,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.71% from the 184,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #23 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #22 ranking.

NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #70 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since January 11. The key demo rating has been the same for four weeks in a row now, and is the second-best of the year so far, tied with five other episodes. This week’s viewership was up 0.8% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.83% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.26% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode, the final NXT show on Wednesdays, went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and was the “Takeover: Stand & Deliver” Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Bulls on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 rating, also drawing 1.206 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.739 million viewers, also ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.823 million viewers, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating to tie for the #3 spot. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.81 rating, also drawing 4.736 million viewers for the #2 spot.

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Stand & Deliver, an appearance by new NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the opener, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, an in-ring segment with Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against new champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and an appearance by new NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes. The main event saw Breakker retain over Gunther.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

