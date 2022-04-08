The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles have been relinquished.

As noted earlier this week, WWE released MSK’s Nash Carter following abuse allegations from his wife, Impact Wrestling talent Kimber Lee. The release comes just days after MSK captured the NXT Tag Team Titles from Imperium at the NXT Stand & Deliver event.

In an update, WWE announced today that the NXT Tag Team Titles have been relinquished, and new champions will be crowned on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE’s announcement did not mention MSK, and they have not acknowledged Carter’s departure as of this writing. Carter’s WWE profile page is still live as of now.

WWE had previously announced Grayson Waller and Sanga vs. MSK with the titles on the line for Tuesday’s show, but that was before Carter’s departure. There is no word yet on who will compete for the titles on Tuesday, and there’s also no word on what this means for Wes Lee’s future.

Stay tuned for more on Carter and the NXT Tag Team Titles. You can read WWE’s full announcement below:

NXT Tag Team Titles have been relinquished The current NXT Tag Team Champions have relinquished the titles. New champions will be crowned this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network. Stay tuned to WWE.com and WWE social accounts for updates.

