Four matches are now set for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend his title next week against Solo Sikoa.

This week’s post-Stand & Deliver NXT show saw Grimes come out to celebrate the Ladder Match title win. Solo interrupted but congratulated him. After a respectful back & forth, Grimes accepted a challenge and the match was made for next week.

New NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga next week.

Last night’s NXT show saw MSK speak with McKenzie Mitchell about their win and the state of competition in NXT right now. Waller interrupted and they had words before Sanga warned that MSK wouldn’t be champions for long. MSK issued a challenge for last night’s show, but Waller turned them down and said they would take the titles when he was ready. The match was then made for next week.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will also defend her title next week, against Dakota Kai. We noted before how last night’s NXT saw Kai and Raquel Gonzalez drop the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles back to Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, just three days after winning them on the Stand & Deliver Kickoff. Rose was involved in the finish as she stopped Wendy Choo from helping Kai and Gonzalez. Kai later threw a fit backstage and warned that Rose is not safe.

Finally, Kushida will face Von Wagner next week. Last week’s show saw Wagner attack Kushida and Ikemen Jiro as they watched Von’s match against Bodhi Hayward from ringside, then adding insult to injury by ripping up Jiro’s jacket. This week’s episode featured a backstage promo by an angry Kushida, who warned that Wagner made a big mistake as his time is up next week.

