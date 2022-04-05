Monday’s live post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.101 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.16% from last week’s 1.979 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.318 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.052 million), the second hour drew 2.114 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.100 million) and the final hour drew 1.871 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.786 million). This week’s first hour viewership is the best in over two years, since the March 16, 2020 episode, which was the first empty arena RAW, which featured the Royal Rumble Match airing in hours one and two, and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appearing in hour three for 3:16 Day.

Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania drew a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 14.54% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. That 0.63 key demo rating represents 820,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.73% from the 721,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

To compare RAW After WrestleMania episodes, the post-WrestleMania 38 viewership was up 3.7% from the 2.026 million viewers that the post-WrestleMania 37 episode drew on April 12 last year. The post-WrestleMania 38 key demo rating is down 7.35% from the 0.68 key demo rating that the post-WrestleMania 37 episode drew.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, due to five airings related to coverage of the NCAA Basketball Championship game on TBS, TNT and TruTV. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The North Carolina vs. Kansas NCAA game on TBS topped the night on cable in viewership with 9.543 million viewers, also ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.53 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the North Carolina vs. Kansas NCAA game on TBS, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA game on TNT, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA post-game show on TBS, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA pre-game show on TBS, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA pre-game show on TNT, Rock The Block, and The Ingraham Angle. This is even with last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania drew strong numbers, despite the NCAA games dominating cable. RAW drew the highest total audience since January 4, 2021 for the Legends Night episode, and the highest key demo rating since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 23. This week’s RAW viewership was up 6.16% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 14.54% from last week.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.584 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.902 million viewers on CBS, American Song Contest drew 1.654 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.272 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 306,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.64.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 23.52% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 21.15% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode was not the post-WrestleMania episode.

Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from WrestleMania 38, Veer Mahaan’s official re-debut, Cody Rhodes’ return to RAW, a promo from new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

