Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.803 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14.18% from last week’s 2.101 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 38 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.836 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.318 million), the second hour drew 1.935 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.114 million) and the final hour drew 1.639 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.871 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.63 key demo rating. That 0.54 key demo rating represents 710,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.41% from the 820,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.63 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.412 million viewers, also ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, and Gutfeld!. This is up from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the fifth-best audience of the year so far, and the third-best key demo rating of the year. This is the fourth time in the last five weeks where the second hour of RAW did better than the first. This week’s RAW viewership was down 14.18% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.306 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while the CMT Music Awards drew 5.328 million viewers on CBS, American Song Contest drew 1.440 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.058 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 467,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.68.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 20.6% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to confront RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio (ended up being Veer vs. Dominik Mysterio), Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley (ended up being Naomi vs. Morgan), Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, plus MVP and Omos discussing Bobby Lashley on a special edition of The VIP Lounge. The main event saw The Usos defeat The Street Profits.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts