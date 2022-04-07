There’s been recent talk about more WWE NXT call-ups to the main roster.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that LA Knight and Raquel Gonzalez have both been pitched for call-ups to RAW or SmackDown. It was noted that while Gonzalez seems to be expected by most within NXT, Knight’s situation didn’t seem as certain.

One pitch for Knight on the main roster would see him work as a manager due to his highly-acclaimed mic work. There is no word on if this role is favored over Knight being a regular in-ring talent, but it was pitched.

There have been several pitches to bring Gonzalez up to RAW or SmackDown in the past, but they never came to fruition for whatever reason. However, word now is that many expect her to finally be brought up.

Gonzalez defeated Toni Storm in a dark match at the October 29 SmackDown taping, defeated Dakota Kai at the WrestleMania 38 Ticket On-sale Party on November 10, and defeated Io Shirai in a dark match before the February 4 SmackDown. Knight took a loss to Odyssey Jones at the WrestleMania 38 Ticket Party, defeated Roderick Strong in a dark match before the January 21 SmackDown, and then defeated Cedric Alexander on the January 27 edition of WWE Main Event.

Knight took a loss to Gunther this past Saturday at the NXT Stand & Deliver special event. He was not used on last night’s post-Stand & Deliver NXT episode. The Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show saw Gonzalez and Kai reunite to defeat Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but they dropped the titles just last night in a rematch.

There’s no word yet on if Knight and Gonzalez would end up on RAW or SmackDown, or when the call-ups might happen, but we will keep you updated. It was reported back in January that WWE officials were “very high right now” on Knight, and that a post-WrestleMania 38 main roster call-up was being considered.

