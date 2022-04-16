Last night’s WWE SmackDown included a back-and-forth match between Rhea Ripley and one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi.

But according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, the match was originally supposed to be Ripley going toe-to-toe with the other half of the Tag Champs, Sasha Banks. The bout was internally changed with less than an hour until SmackDown went on the air.

It wasn’t explained why the last-minute change was booked and may simply have to do with a different creative approach.

Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Rhea and her partner, Liv Morgan, on this Monday’s RAW. Liv and Rhea have been pairing since early March, and from the words of Ripley, herself, it was an easy transition because they have just as much fun backstage as they do in the ring.

“We normally have a good laugh, she is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together,” Ripley continued. “From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes. I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways.”

Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to face Rhea Ripley internally by WWE as late as 7 PM EST — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]