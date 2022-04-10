Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recently took the time to speak with TV Insider about her transition over the past year into the tag team division.

Working with Nikki A.S.H., Ripley became a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion for the first time in her career. But when that pairing fell apart and Nikki turned on Rhea, ‘The Nightmare’ found her way back to what she believes is a more appropriate pairing alongside Liv Morgan.

“I love the way Liv dresses, and she likes the way I like to dress. We try to make it somewhat the same but still our own sort of thing. I think the visual presentation of us looking very similar and being badass like you said, and having the chains and the studs and all that stuff is a cool look that meshes well.

“We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together,” Ripley continued. “From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. We just talk about anything. Then she is also a horror movie buff, and so am I. We bond over that. She loves candles and makes candles. I love that. I don’t know as much about crystals and candles, but I do like them. We are similar in a lot of different ways.”

Someone that had a major impact on the career of Rhea Ripley and several others is ‘The Game’, Triple H. The in-ring legend helped Rhea develop into the character she is today, and she gives the credit where she feels it is due.

“I wasn’t expecting him to be [at WrestleMania]. When he got introduced to the room [WrestleMania weekend], I genuinely started crying. It was so lovely to see him. It has been such a long time. I’m happy he is back on the path to being healthy again. It got really scary for a while. I’m glad he has gotten better. I owe my career to him. I owe my love of wrestling to him. Without a Triple H, there won’t be a Rhea Ripley.”

Triple H sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling universe at the end of March, announcing his official retirement from in-ring competition and subsequentially leaving his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38 last weekend. He suffered what was said to be a very serious cardiac event last fall, and was away from the job until making his recent return. WWE announced on September 8, 2021 that he underwent successful heart surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT that week prior.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts