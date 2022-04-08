Triple H sent a tidal wave of emotion throughout the wrestling universe a few weeks back, announcing his official retirement from in-ring competition. Being one of the biggest rivals of The Game’s career, Randy Orton joined the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about Triple H’s retirement and spoke about the interaction he had with him at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony last weekend.

Orton also spoke about that situation making him appreciate more of what he’s doing now with RK-Bro and Riddle.

“I got to see Triple H last night and I hugged that grown man as hard as I could, and I got emotional just because of this announcement last week,” Orton said. “We had just a few words between one another, but you don’t have forever. This is a really special close-knit group of guys and girls and this is where it’s at. To us, this is everything and you never know when it’s going to be taken away from you.

“All of that really makes me appreciate the now more, and Riddle being one of those as well. I obviously didn’t like him too much in the beginning, that was very real, but I love the guy now and he’s great and he’s definitely motivated me to give it a little more effort. He’s making it more fun for me too.”

Having wrestled Triple H in one of his last matches ever at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019, Randy Orton spoke about what that means to him and why it feels bittersweet. The Legend Killer mentioned how long he believes he has left in his career and why getting the perfect end to his career is something he thinks about at his current age of 42.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Randy Orton said. “It’s an honor, I just hate that that was the last match, I hate that we didn’t know that was the last match. In your head, it’s always going to go down in the manner that you want it to go down, you’re going to get that last match. I know in my head, I know what I would love to see happen. You know what that is and it’s just being able to set it all up to where you have that one opponent, that hand-picked opponent that you know you can just kill it with.

“You have the best story going and you are back out a year and it culminates in this match, that’s what you hang the boots on but that’s not how it happens. The older I get, it does get a little scary when you start thinking about there’s a limit to what physically the body can handle. That RKO, I’m jumping up in the air and landing on my a**. I might have done it a couple of thousand times, maybe more, but I love doing it. The end is nowhere near for me, that’s for sure.”

