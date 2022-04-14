As we’ve noted, WWE will hold a stadium show in the United Kingdom this September for the first time since the 1992 SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSport reports that more than 59,000 fans have already pre-registered for tickets for the Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales. McCarthy added that WWE has set a new company record for any event – including WrestleMania.

WWE announced Tuesday that the event will emanate from Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Although the typical capacity of Principality Stadium is roughly 75,000, a boxing bout in 2017 featuring Anthony Joshua brought in a crowd of over 78,000 fans.

There has been talk of Tyson Fury making his WWE comeback at the event, in a possible showdown against Drew McIntyre. For nearly two years, McIntyre has sowed the seeds for the match.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT last year. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the U.K. with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”

WWE last held a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in 2003. Insurrextion, headlined by Triple H vs. Kevin Nash, was held at the 10,000-seater Telewest Arena in Newcastle, England.

