WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL. During the event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins and Theory retained the United States title against Finn Balor.

In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Below are the house show results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Riddle defeated The Miz

* Veer defeated R-Truth

* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* The KO Show featured Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via disqualification

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

The Main Event was great! Bianca vs Becky vs Liv 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/nJWLqw0n02 — J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) April 24, 2022

Theory pins Finn Balor with his feet on the ropes to retain the US Title… after the match he rubs it in a little kid’s face. This is getting so much better as a heel! Great match too. 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/ZEojWgeSEs — J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) April 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]