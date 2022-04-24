WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL. During the event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins and Theory retained the United States title against Finn Balor.
In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.
Below are the house show results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Riddle defeated The Miz
* Veer defeated R-Truth
* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor
* The KO Show featured Ezekiel
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via disqualification
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan
#wwemontgomery #BálorClub pic.twitter.com/9NZ5bnhmMJ
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 24, 2022
The Main Event was great! Bianca vs Becky vs Liv 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/nJWLqw0n02
— J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) April 24, 2022
#WWEMontgomery came to “Hear Zeke Speak!” #Ezekiel pic.twitter.com/0E3DTCPeUk
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2022
SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS! 🤩#WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/yDjeNXZxil
— 𝖼𝖾𝗅𝗂♡ (@BigTimeGoat) April 24, 2022
See you tonight, #WWEMontgomery. #SuitGame pic.twitter.com/axjctHEbhy
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2022
This is why he’s the best 😎 thank you @CodyRhodes @WWE #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/X19N9D08jW
— JonJon (@jonnybon_) April 24, 2022
Theory pins Finn Balor with his feet on the ropes to retain the US Title… after the match he rubs it in a little kid’s face. This is getting so much better as a heel! Great match too. 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/ZEojWgeSEs
— J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) April 24, 2022
@BeckyLynchWWE tonight at #WWEMontgomery 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/mlycBYF6Rn
— 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞 🇫🇷 (@beckswwe_edit) April 24, 2022
