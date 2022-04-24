WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL. During the event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins and Theory retained the United States title against Finn Balor.

In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Below are the house show results courtesy of  Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Riddle defeated The Miz

* Veer defeated R-Truth

* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* The KO Show featured Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via disqualification

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

