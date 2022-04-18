WWE shared a video on Twitter tonight of Becky Lynch explaining her absence from WWE RAW.

Lynch hasn’t been on RAW since losing the RAW Women’s title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Becky Lynch revealed that she hasn’t been on RAW because she’s not ready to walk out “without her championship.” The former RAW Women’s Champion is in Syracuse tonight at a live event.

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship,” said Lynch. “I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship. I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women’s Champion.”

Becky Lynch was at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event yesterday in Erie, Pennsylvania. At the event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s title against Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

Below you can watch the video:

