The second WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place at the Santander Arena in Reading, PA. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the results of the house show courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Jinder Mahal

* GUNTHER defeated Mansoor

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

Results of the other WWE Saturday Main Event are available here.

