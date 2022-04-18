WWE Sunday night live events will now be officially referred to as WWE Sunday Stunner.
The first Sunday Stunner event took place tonight in Syracuse, New York at the Upstate Medical University Arena. In the main event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre.
Below are the results for the Sunday Stunner event, courtesy of WrestleZone:
Intercontinental Championship Match
Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn
AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos (c) defeated New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
United States Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) defeated Theory
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
Always the best seat in the house 😜 Pumped for #WWESyracuse #SundayStunner #WWE pic.twitter.com/UVfi4rdfof
— Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) April 17, 2022
Things didn’t go as planned for @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWESyracuse. pic.twitter.com/8iaBiiZe9B
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2022
@DMcIntyreWWE #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/YS9xCKNwiX
— 🏳️🌈 Pat Heagerty Jr. (@PatHeagerty) April 18, 2022
#WWESyracuse… ACKNOWLEDGE HIM!!! @WWERomanReigns
(Via @WWE Instagram) #RomanReigns #RomanEmpire #TribalChief #HeadoftheTable #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ULPgiUjrZu
— Roman Reigns Source | Roman Reigns Fansite (@RomanRSource) April 18, 2022
@KingRicochet!!!! Thank you!! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/4k5Pn5ePvu
— RaudoKun | #RIPGachaTalks | #RIPBrodieLee (@RaudoC) April 18, 2022
I’ve been waiting for so long to see this man live! Glad I was able to be alive to see @CodyRhodes!!!!!!!!!!!! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/NYlEnvcQbU
— RaudoKun | #RIPGachaTalks | #RIPBrodieLee (@RaudoC) April 18, 2022
now what happened to charlotte 😭#WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/C2NqzXnMgt
— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) April 18, 2022
The Champ Is Here! #EST #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/frcdKMGVDG
— Kevin Bort 🎤 (@kevin_bort) April 18, 2022
