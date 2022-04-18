WWE Sunday night live events will now be officially referred to as WWE Sunday Stunner.

The first Sunday Stunner event took place tonight in Syracuse, New York at the Upstate Medical University Arena. In the main event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre.

Below are the results for the Sunday Stunner event, courtesy of WrestleZone:

Intercontinental Championship Match

Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos (c) defeated New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) defeated Theory

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

I’ve been waiting for so long to see this man live! Glad I was able to be alive to see @CodyRhodes!!!!!!!!!!!! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/NYlEnvcQbU — RaudoKun | #RIPGachaTalks | #RIPBrodieLee (@RaudoC) April 18, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]