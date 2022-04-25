WWE held its Sunday Stunner Live Event in Augusta, Georgia. In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Also during the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins, Theory retained the United States Championship, and Veer defeated R-Truth.

Below are the Sunday Stunner Live results courtesy of PWInsider:

* Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Veer defeated R Truth

* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* Kevin Owens hosted the KO Show, and Ezekiel came out. The two men go back and forth before they ended up brawling, and Ezekiel got the upper hand.

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins; they shook hands after the match, and Rhodes cut a promo.

* Riddle defeated The Miz

* Lashey defeated Omos via DQ in 3:12 when Omos used a chair on Lashley; after the match, Lashley speared Omos through a table

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

our returning girl arrived to #WWEAugusta 🥰

credit to rightful owner pic.twitter.com/Wka5nBmOvn — 𝖼𝖾𝗅𝗂♡ (@BigTimeGoat) April 25, 2022

After the match The #AmericanNightmare said from one Georgia kid to another. I just wanna say thank u. No thank u @CodyRhodes for an amazing show and phenomenal match. Year has been made #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/Tx7gAaUQE2 — ExploringWithLeage (@CanBeOnly1Leage) April 25, 2022

