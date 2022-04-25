WWE held its Sunday Stunner Live Event in Augusta, Georgia. In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Also during the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins, Theory retained the United States Championship, and Veer defeated R-Truth.

Below are the Sunday Stunner Live results courtesy of PWInsider: 

* Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Veer defeated R Truth

* WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* Kevin Owens hosted the KO Show, and Ezekiel came out. The two men go back and forth before they ended up brawling, and Ezekiel got the upper hand.

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins; they shook hands after the match, and Rhodes cut a promo.

* Riddle defeated The Miz

* Lashey defeated Omos via DQ in 3:12 when Omos used a chair on Lashley; after the match, Lashley speared Omos through a table

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

 

 

