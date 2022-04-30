Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Gable Steveson and Happy Corbin were among the WWE Superstars who represented their hometown franchises and announcing selections at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas this week.

While The Miz picked the Cleveland Browns’ third round selection, O’Neil was on stage to draft the second round selection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Steveson selected the Minnesota Vikings’ second round pick, and Corbin did the same for the Kansas City Chiefs. You can watch the relevant videos and photos below.

All four Superstars have local ties to the franchises they announced selections for, as The Miz is from Ohio, Corbin is from Kansas, O’Neil is from Florida, and Steveson attends the University of Minnesota.

Another WWE person making a 2022 NFL Draft pick announcement: it’s Happy Corbin, announcing the Chiefs 2nd round pick.@BaronCorbinWWE was a former NFL lineman for the Colts in 2009 and Cardinals in 2010-2011. He was also a roommate with the new Mr. Wrestlemania, @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/NXMzZ24fcl — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) April 30, 2022

Titus O’Neill and Gable Steveson from the WWE made the draft pick announcements in the 2022 NFL Draft.@TitusONeilWWE announced the Buccaneers 2nd round pick and @GableSteveson announced the Vikings 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/7JU2tBhB0r — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) April 30, 2022

