Titus O’Neil and The Miz will be representing their hometown franchises and announcing selections at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas next week, WWE announced Thursday.

While O’Neil will represent his hometown team Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The A-Lister will be firing up the Dawg Pound on behalf of the Cleveland Browns.

O’Neil, who will also be celebrating his birthday on Day 2 of the three-day NFL Draft, is excited for the opportunity of representing Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

“I’m honored to represent my Hometown NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at this year’s NFL Draft,” O’Neil told WWE.com. “As a person who holds a great relationship with many of the players and someone who enjoys an impactful partnership with the Bucs organization serving the Tampa Bay Region through my Bullard Family Foundation, this is truly a special moment. This opportunity to announce the name of the next great contributor to our community both on and off the field is an honor that I’ll never forget.

“It’s also the BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT ever as I get to celebrate on my birthday this very special occasion with the NFL, the Bucs, the Tampa Bay community, and the player selected.”

Meanwhile, The Miz admitted it’s a dream come true to represent the Browns at the NFL Draft.

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the 2022 NFL Draft,” The Miz said. “As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME.”

The 2022 NFL Draft starts next Thursday April 28 and concludes Saturday April 30 on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. While the Bucs will be picking at #27 in Round 1 of the Draft, the Browns traded their #13 pick to the Houston Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.

My Birthday week is shaping out pretty well ❤️ Thank you @NFL @Buccaneers and See you soon @mikethemiz Titus O’Neil and The Miz take over NFL Draft in Las Vegas https://t.co/Z1rediF7YO via @wwe — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 22, 2022

This is going to be awesome. https://t.co/9D79LOA4Fv — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) April 22, 2022

