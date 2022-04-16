Los Lotharios, the team of Angel and Humberto Carrillo, teased splitting up on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

After Carrillo lost to Madcap Moss in a singles match, Angel yelled at his tag team partner and asked him in Spanish how he could lose to “a clown” like Moss.

Later, it was announced that Angel will wrestle Moss in a singles match on next week’s SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if WWE teases more tension between the duo next week.

Los Lotharios began tagging on SmackDown last November. They’ve also worked several matches on RAW and Main Event, but this current run on the Blue Brand is the most consistent TV time they’ve gotten. They were also part of the bachelor party segments on this week’s RAW for the upcoming kayfabe weddings of Dana Brooke and Reggie, and Akira Tozawa and Tamina.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Angel and Carrillo gave insight into their current characters and how they’re trying to portray traditional heels, especially with their Kiss Cam.

“Right now, we don’t have those heels they were before,” Angel said. “We want to have those heels having the shiny moment, ‘hey, just clap for me please.’ Hey, if you’re a heel, stay focused on the heel, you don’t need to kind of, ‘hey can you throw some money to the ring so I can feel great. I did a good match.’ No, just do your thing, grab your stuff, go to your locker room and then go to your hotel, and don’t worry about anything else. If you keep doing that thing, that’s professional wrestling.”

@MadcapMoss strikes it out on his own and gets a dominant win over @humberto_wwe but it looks like Los Lotharios has a rift because of this embarassing L #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UVzw0L8EEe — TakeItToTheRingShow (@TakeItToTheRing) April 16, 2022

