WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles to a pop. AJ was apparently busted open by his own pyro during his entrance. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next, stepping down from a platform as flames rise up. More flames and pyro shoot up as he marches to the ring.

The bell rings and fans pop as they face off. AJ immediately rushes Edge into the corner. Edge leans in the ropes with a smirk on his face and the referee backs AJ off. They lock up and AJ takes it to the corner but backs off and Edge retreats from a wild swing. They go at it and run the ropes now. AJ nails a big dropkick for a pop, then a pair of arm drags. Edge drops him to block a third arm drag. They size each other up again as fans do dueling chants.

More back and forth now. AJ with a sliding knee to the head from the apron to Edge on the floor. Edge gets sent into the steel ring steps as well. AJ slows the match down and brings it back in. He goes for the springboard 450 from the apron but Edge gets his knees up and AJ lands hard. AJ is down in the corner as Edge stomps away while the referee warns him. Edge with big knee strikes to the gut.

Edge launches Edge into the turnbuckles gut-first and he goes down but still kicks out. AJ with big chops but Edge catches him in an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. AJ turns it around with a Dragon Screw leg whip and Edge goes down. Edge scoops AJ for a shoulder-breaker but Edge also hurts himself and they’re both down now. Edge stomps away in the corner now. Edge kicks AJ in the ribs and continues to focus on his mid-section as the referee warns him.

AJ with another wild swing but this time he drops Edge. AJ charges but Edge lured him in as he moves and sends AJ face-first into the turnbuckles. AJ mounts a comeback now but he and Edge are both moving slow. AJ mounts Edge with right hands. AJ unloads with lefts and rights while still on top of Edge. Fans start rallying for AJ but Edge drops him into an armbar with the injured arm. Edge grounds AJ with his arm behind his back, and a knee to the spine now. AJ gets to his feet and fights out of the hold. Edge dodges a pele kick. AJ blocks a Crossface. Edge blocks a Styles Clash and goes into the STF.

AJ reaches for the bottom rope but Edge pulls the arm back. AJ swings his leg around to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. AJ is on the apron now. He launches himself over the top rope into a big DDT and Edge goes down. AJ slowly climbs to the top as fans cheer him on. Edge gets up and cuts him off. Edge climbs up for the superplex but AJ fights back. AJ slides down, kicks Edge’s knee from behind, then scoops Edge onto his shoulders for a Torture Rack. AJ slams Edge into the mat from his shoulders with a Rack Bomb but Edge kicks out just in time.

Edge avoids another Rack Bomb and drops AJ with a big DDT for a 2 count. More back and forth. AJ with a snap German suplex and they’re both down once again. They fight to their knees and trade big strikes. They continue swinging and get to their feet. AJ with a series of headbutts, punches and then a big pele kick. Edge is still up but barely. AJ rolls Edge into the Calf Crusher. Edge counters for the armbar but AJ resists. Edge blocks and applies the LeBell Lock. AJ reaches for the bottom rope and pries Edge’s fingers. The hold is finally broken. More back and forth. Edge with a big Edgeucation for a close 2 count. They tangle in the corner some more and Edge uses the top rope for a springboard sit-out powerbomb. AJ still kicks out just in time.

They tangle up top and in the corner again. AJ finally manages to hit a superplex to the edge of the apron. They both hit hard and fall to the floor. They barely make it back in at the 9 count. AJ with the springboard 450 from the apron, landing on Edge’s back. AJ rolls Edge over for the pin but Edge barely kicks out in time. More back and forth now. AJ finally hits the Styles Clash on the third attempt. He covers for the pin but Edge barely kicks out. AJ and the fans in attendance can’t believe it.

AJ goes back to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm but Damian Priest appears at ringside. AJ is briefly distracted but he still springboards in for the Styles Clash, but Edge knocks him out of the air with a big Spear. Edge covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Edge

