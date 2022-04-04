Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro

We go back to the ring and out first for the opener are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring as a quick pyro explosion goes off. Out next are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall on the stage as they head to the ring. Alpha Academy is out last – Otis and Chad Gable. They hit the ring and here we go.

The bell rings and Gable gets slapped by Ford, then kicked by Riddle for a 1 count. Ford and Riddle go at it and Ford levels him. Gable with a German suplex to Ford for a 2 count as Riddle breaks it up with a Broton. Dawkins and Orton come in but they get tossed out. Ford sends Ford out. Otis sends Ford out. Otis is alone now as he poses.

All 6 Superstars hit the ring and brawl now. It comes down to Gable and Ford. Ford runs at Gable in the corner but instead he leaps over the ring post and splashes everyone else who were on the floor near the timekeeper’s area. Gable goes up top and nails a moonsault onto the other 5 Superstars at ringside now.

Otis and Gable double team Riddle now and Otis drops him on his head. Otis with a short-arm clothesline to Riddle now. Otis yells out and nails another clothesline to Riddle. Otis with the splash in the middle of the ring but he doesn’t cover, instead he slaps Riddle around. Otis with another scoop slam. Otis continues to man-handle Riddle in the middle of the ring. Gable tags in for a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count on Riddle. Gable keeps control of Riddle until Ford comes back in with a big dropkick. Gable turns it back around for a few minutes. Dawkins tags in and unloads on Gable and Riddle with big power moves, launching them around the ring.

Gable covers Riddle but Otis breaks it up with a big splash. More back and forth with Riddle being dominated by the others. Orton finally tags in as fans pop. Orton unloads on Ford with his signature moves as fans go wild. Orton goes for the draping DDT to Ford but Ford slides to the floor. Orton blocks a shot into the announce table and sends Ford into it, then he slams Ford on top of the announce table. Gable approaches but Orton slams him on top of the announce table as well.

Orton returns to the ring and grabs Ford for a draping DDT. Riddle does the same with Dawkins and fans pop as they hit a double draping DDT to The Profits. RK-Bro plays to the crowd for another big pop. They both drop down to prepare for the RKO but Otis and Gable pull them to the floor and send them to the barrier for boos. Otis comes in and levels Dawkins then puts Ford on his shoulders. Gable with a big Steiner bulldog from the top to send Ford off Otis’ shoulders but Ford kicks out just in time. Otis tries for a Vader Bomb to Ford but Riddle and Dawkins shove him to the floor. Riddle gets sent to the floor by Gable. The Profits double team Gable now and they hit a huge super Blockbuster to send Gable off Dawkins’ shoulders. Gable somehow kicks out.

Fans chant “this is awesome’!” now. Ford knocks Riddle off the apron and Otis catches him, but tosses him to the floor. Dawkins with a big Sky High to Orton. Dawkins runs the ropes and leaps out to Otis. Ford tags in and goes to the top to fly onto Orton but Riddle springboards up and nails a huge RKO to Ford from the top rope. Fans pop big time. Ford rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Orton catches Gable with a huge RKO in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: RK-Bro

