Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have been on WWE SmackDown for less than a month, but they’re already catching on with fans. One of those young fans became a star on social media last Friday night.

A video of Gunther’s post-match celebration of his win on last Friday’s SmackDown went viral. Gunther and Kaiser stood in the ring and struck their trademark Imperium pose. In the background of the shot, a young fan could be seen performing the exact same pose in near-perfect sync with them.

Kaiser later retweeted the video. Gunther says he also saw the clip. He says seeing that it was a young fan showing their enthusiasm made the moment that much more special.

“You get everything that happens on the internet, you’re tagged so you don’t miss anything,” Gunther explained in an interview with Sport1 in Germany. “I saw it – and of course that’s great. I think in general: wrestling is the greatest thing for children, I always think back to what it was like when I came into contact with wrestling as a child. That’s why I’m always particularly happy when I see that I can inspire the children of today with what I do.“

Gunther has great pride in the European style of professional wrestling. He spoke last month about sharing it with a wider audience.

“I also love that we are able to represent the European style so well,” he said. “Everything we do, I think we all take a lot of pride in that. Because if you think about European style being represented over here, there is really no way anybody else does it better than Imperium.”

Gunther and Kaiser made their WWE main roster debuts on the April 8 episode of SmackDown. Gunther has notched a pair of easy wins since his call-up. Kaiser has not yet had a match and has been performing in a manager role. The third member of Imperium in NXT, Fabian Aichner, was not called up along with his former stablemates.

