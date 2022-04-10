As noted earlier this week, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted a video to social media that gives people a look at the new logo for the XFL. The company is aiming for a January 2023 launch window for their football training camps to begin.

But according to the company “TOGETHXR”, which believes their brand is very similar to the newly unveiled XFL logo, a “legal notice” felt necessary to be issued.

“Too often the work and creativity of women is overlooked and undervalued,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Diversity and equality are the norm around here. We’re thrilled to see the XFL embrace inclusivity but this rebrand ain’t it. We’ve issued a legal notice and will continue to protect the important work we’re doing.”

It seems as though TOGETHXR has an issue with how an X comes together to form the word “together” in the XFL’s new statement. It’s also noted how the verbiage on the XFL posts and past posts from TOGETHXR show similarities as well.

TOGETHXR is a media and commerce company founded by Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel that focuses on changing the way women are perceived in societal roles. The company started back in 2015.

The video included with The Rock’s tweet earlier this week gave a glimpse of what the newly branded XFL is wanting to accomplish with their impending revamp.

“Football is fueled by dreams,” the video says. “To go further, get there faster, those wins don’t just happen, they must be claimed. Work for today, achieve together. The XFL is where the full potential of football is realized both on and off the field. Give cities new reasons to cheer, partners new platforms to build on, and people a deeper sense of fandom. And athletes [receive] a new path to live their passion and play professional football.

“This is tomorrow’s league, driven by a new purpose and a shared commitment. Powered by new leadership, this is for all of us, and the only way to get there is to get there together. To change the way football is experienced, where passion meets a field of possibility. Tomorrow’s league starts today. Welcome to the XFL.”

You can see images of the similarities below, via the Togethxr social media pages:

