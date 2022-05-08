The Miz may have found the toughest tag team partner of his life on Gordon Ramsey’s FOX reality competition cooking show “MasterChef Junior”.

Wrestling Inc. can exclusively share this clip from this Thursday’s WWE themed episode featuring The Miz and his precious eight-year-old cooking partner, Ivy.

In the clip, Miz and Ivy are presenting their dishes to host Gordon Ramsey.

“Well, I had someone leading me, and trust me, I didn’t want to let her down,” Miz explained.

Ramsey complimented Miz on the meatballs he was served, saying they were “cooked beautifully”. However, Ramsey was critical of the lobster rolls that were plated in front of him saying they were too salty.

When Ramsey asked who added the salt to the lobster, young Ivy quickly pointed the finger at The Miz. Miz appeared surprised by Ivy passing the heat onto him for the culinary botch.

“She just threw me under the bus!” Miz remarked.

Ramsey invited Miz to try the lobster for himself which Miz, perhaps lacking the refined pallet of someone of Ramsey’s stature, said was the best thing he had ever tasted in his life.

The WWE-themed episode of “Masterchef Junior” airs this Thursday night at 9 PM ET on FOX. The four remaining junior chef contestants will all be paired with WWE Superstars including The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and former WWE star Ember Moon.

Moon was released by WWE in November 2021. She’s now performing under the ring name Athena and made her AEW debut at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

