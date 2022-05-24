Fans will have several choices on how they watch AEW Double Or Nothing this year.

A new press release sent out by All Elite Wrestling has revealed that through the company’s partnership with Joe Hand Productions, they will bring “Double Or Nothing” to movie theatres across the United States. Fans will be able to rent from home, attend a group movie theatre showing, or attend the show live in Las Vegas on May 29.

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING DOUBLE OR NOTHING PAY-PER-VIEW TO SELECT THEATRES ON SUNDAY, MAY 29 May 23, 2022 –All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view to select theatres around the country on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m.ET. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the high-octane live event will feature championship bouts and incredible matchups across the board including: •AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk •AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb •AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland •TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay •Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston •Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O'Reilly/Samoa Joe •Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD •Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) •Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) •Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com. "AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that unite fans together in new non-traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events," said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions."We're proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S."

AEW has tried out this approach in the past, and due to the movie theatre events recurring each year, it seems they are seen as a successful business move.

As noted earlier, one more match may be added to the card before AEW “Double Or Nothing” airs on PPV this Sunday. The internal schedule for the show had a variation of Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant on the card as of this past weekend. It may be possible Ethan Page, Frankie Kazarian, or other AEW stars intertwined in the feud are included in the match, as well.

