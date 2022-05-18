Tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcasts live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. AEW is promoting the show as “Wild Card Wednesday”.

Tonight’s show will feature four Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches. Adam Cole will meet Jeff Hardy in a men’s semifinal, with the winner advancing to the final at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The other three Owen Hart Tournament matches are quarterfinal contests. Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker will face mystery opponents referred to only as “The Joker”. The third quarterfinal match is in the men’s bracket and will see Kyle O’Reilly face Rey Fenix.

AEW Champion Hangman Page will be in action against DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita tonight. Page’s title challenger at Double or Nothing, CM Punk, will be a special guest commentator during the match.

Also announced for tonight’s show, Wardlow must take 10 lashes from MJF. It’s one of the requirements laid out for Wardlow to get a one-on-one match against MJF at Double or Nothing.

Plus, Chris Jericho will face a face-to-face confrontation with William Regal. Regal decked Jericho on last Wednesday’s Dynamite during a melee involving the Jericho Appreciation Society, Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. “The Joker”

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. “The Joker”

AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk will be a special guest commentator)

Wardlow must take 10 lashes

A face-to-face confrontation between Chris Jericho and William Regal

Stay tuned for more on tonight's AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

