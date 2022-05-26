“AEW Dynamite” this past Wednesday night saw a slight increase in viewership from last week.

“AEW Dynamite” averaged 929,000 viewers, per “Showbuzz Daily”. Like last week, the show faced stiff competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs. The audience was up 0.76% from last week’s episode. The audience was the highest since the April 20th episode, which averaged 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 18-49 rating.

“Dynamite” ranked #6 for the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.35 rating behind NBA and NHL-related programming, as well as two episodes of “Sportscenter”. The key demo rating was up 6% from last week.

Year-over-year comparisons will not really be relevant until July, as the show at this time last year was moved to a different night for five straight weeks when it aired on TNT due to the NBA playoffs. However, last year, the episode that aired this week was on a Friday night at 10 pm ET and averaged 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo. Wednesday’s “Dynamite” was up 75% in total viewers and up 77% in the 18-49 demographic from that episode.

For the month of May, “AEW Dynamite” averaged 881,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating, which would be the lowest monthly average for the audience and key demo rating dating back to last October, when the show twice aired on a Saturday night. If you only include episodes where the show was in its regular timeslot, it was the lowest monthly average for viewership and the key demo rating dating back to March of 2021, when the show was head-to-head with “WWE NXT”. It should be noted that the sports competition that “AEW Dynamite” faced this month was the strongest in that period.

For the month of May, “AEW Dynamite” was up 4.5% in total viewers and the 18-49 key demo was up 10% from May of 2021, however that is including the May 28, 2021 episode that aired on a Friday night due to the NBA playoffs. If you exclude that Friday night episode, “AEW Dynamite” was down 7% in total viewers, while the 18-49 key demo was down 3%. However, none of the episodes that aired in its regular timeslot in May of last year opposed the NBA playoffs, while every “Dynamite” this month had competition with both the NBA playoffs and the NHL.

“AEW Dynamite” this past Wednesday featured a face-to-face encounter between Adam Cole and CM Punk, as well as Wardlow battling Shawn Spears in a steel cage. Full “AEW Dynamite” results for this past Wednesday are here.

