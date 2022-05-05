A plaintiff has filed a class action complaint against All Elite Wrestling, LLC (AEW) for allegedly violating the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the plaintiff claims that the Shop AEW website isn’t accessible to visually-impaired people.

The plaintiff is looking to bring this class action lawsuit “for declaratory relief, injunctive relief and compensatory damages—including statutory and punitive damages—against defendant named herein, and alleges based upon the personal knowledge of plaintiff, the investigation of counsel, and upon information and belief.”

The filing notes that the plaintiff attempted to purchase products on the AEW Shop website in April, but was unsuccessful. The plaintiff wants a jury trial.

The lawsuit is similar to what WWE dealt with a few years ago. WWE had settled the WWE Shop lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed amount of money in December 2020.

