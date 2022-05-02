Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 464,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.42% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 518,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26.31% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 179,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 27.82% from the 248,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #25 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #14 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #70 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #67 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show for the normal timeslot, tied with the March 25 episode, and the second-lowest key demo rating for all timeslots. The episode also drew the fourth-lowest audience in the history of the show so far, for all timeslots. The episode had competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Draft. Friday’s viewership was down 10.42% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 26.31% from the previous week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.20 key demo rating. The Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.474 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.848 million viewers, also drawing a 0.38 key demo rating. The NFL Draft on ABC and Dateline on NBC tied at #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.45 rating, with the NFL Draft also drawing 2.123 million viewers and Dateline also drawing 3.806 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired in the normal timeslot of 10pm ET on TNT, taped earlier in the week from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament as the opener, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn, a face-to-face confrontation between Hook and Danhausen, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending against Trent Beretta in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode:

May 6 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]