AEW has released the women’s bracket for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT saw Riho defeat Yuka Sakazaki to qualify for the tournament. She joins Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Red Velvet as confirmed entrants in the 8-woman tournament.

As seen in the bracket tweet below, there will be a surprise entrant that faces Baker in the opening round. The following first round matches have been announced:

* Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* Britt Baker vs. “Joker” Mystery Competitor * Riho vs. Ruby Soho

* Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida

The tournament will kick off during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, NY with Storm vs. Hayter in the opening round. Dynamite will also feature the opening round of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament with Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin and Adam Cole vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

For those who missed it earlier this week, the following first round matches have been announced for the 8-man tournament:

* Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Competitor * Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

* Adam Cole vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

The tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Stay tuned for more on the tournaments. Below are the full brackets for both tournaments:

Let's hear your predictions for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's tournament 🗣 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CVMzIM34AP — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 6, 2022

For the first time ever, we see the bracket for the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament! Who will the Joker be that faces @SamoaJoe in the first round?! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NxbBmzmpkf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

