Rising AEW star Lee Moriarty is celebrating the short but promising life of his late baby nephew today.

Earlier today, Moriarty shared the tragic news that his baby nephew was killed due to a drive-by shooting yesterday, May 29. He notes that his post on Twitter is in celebration of the human being his nephew was becoming.

“My nephew was 1 years old and his life was taken in a drive-by yesterday. I don’t share things from my personal life often but he deserves to be acknowledged for the great person he was growing to become. Miss you.

“Im muting this and I’d prefer no messages. Thank you.”

Moriarty began wrestling back in 2015 and has worked for notable promotions like Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and CHIKARA before joining All Elite Wrestling. He made his AEW debut with a loss to Daunte Martin on the August 17, 2021 edition of “Dark”.

Moriarty continued grinding on the web shows until he picked up his first win on the November 23 “Dark” against Nick Comoroto. AEW President Tony Khan offered Moriarty a developmental deal before an episode of “Dark: Elevation” back in September, but it was later revealed that he actually signed a full-time contract in mid-October.

His most recent match was on the May 18, 2022 taping of AEW “Dark: Elevation” in Houston, Texas where he defeated Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our deepest condolences and well wishes to Lee Moriarty and his family at this time.

