AEW’s latest trademark gives fans insight into the possible title of a new show the company intends to put on.

All Elite Wrestling submitted an application with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) on May 17, 2022, to trademark the term ‘Blood Moon Rising’. In the filing description, it is cited that this will be used for a “continuing program about wrestling”, indicating that this title may be used for a new weekly television show or pay-per-view event.

The following description of use was included with the filing:

Mark For: BLOOD MOON RISING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

With the spooky nature of the title, it is possible it’s used as the name for a special event around Halloween time. AEW has had themed shows around Halloween time before, including last year’s episode of “Rampage” that included a ‘Trick-Or-Treat’ match between Abadon and then-AEW Women’s Champion, Britt Baker. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so it will be interesting to see how AEW implements it into programming this time around.

Other AEW stars have been applying for various trademarks as of late, including ‘The Acclaimed’s’ Max Caster, who recently trademarked the nickname, ‘The Ace of America’.

