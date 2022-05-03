AEW star Max Caster of The Acclaimed filed a trademark for a new nickname on April 28, 2022.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Caster filed for the title “The Ace of America”. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The ‘Gimmick Attorney’, Michael E. Dockins, who has helped many wrestlers obtain their desired trademarks in the past, assisted Caster in the filing.

Max Caster last wrestled with AEW during the May 1 AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, where he defeated Tyler Uriah. He is well-known by audiences for showing off his rapping skills while entering the ring alongside his tag partner, Anthony Bowens.

