AEW returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Sunday for two sessions of AEW Dark tapings.

These tapings featured the AEW in-ring debuts of former WWE NXT star Leon Ruff and former Impact star Jake Something.

NJPW LA Dojo talent The DKC, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, and Kevin Knight also appeared during Sunday’s tapings.

Below are the AEW Dark spoilers for the first and second sessions, courtesy of F4Wonline.com,

Session One:

* John Silver (w/ -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)

* Shawn Spears defeated Lord Crewe. After the match, Spears laid out Crewe with a powerbomb and a chair shot.

* The Varsity Blondes (w/ Julia Hart) defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the Blondes said that if The House of Black wanted Hart, they can come and get her in their upcoming match.

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Terry Aki & Jay Lucas

* Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Leon Ruff

* Julia Hart defeated Jaycie Love

* Dante Martin defeated Invictus Khash. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, it was announced Martin will face Rey Fenix in an upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match.

* Toni Storm defeated Diamante

* Angelico defeated NJPW’s Yuya Uemura

* Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) defeated Jake Something

* Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno and Ten) defeated Jake Manning. Post-match, Uno and 10 were attacked by Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas.

* The Gunn Club defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla (Zack Mason)

* Shawn Dean defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Brick City Boyz

* Abadon defeated Vicky Dreamboat

* Jora Johl (w/ Angelico) defeated Trip Jordy

* The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall) defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo. After the match, Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots. The two rejected the offer resulting in a brawl until other members of NJPW’s LA Dojo came down for the save

* Rohit Raju defeated Adam Priest

* 10 & Evil Uno (with -1) defeated Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas

Session Two:

* Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah

* Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox

* Bear Country defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre

* Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth. After the match, Peter Avalon attacked Trent until Rocky Romero made the save.

* Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Blue said she was excited for her future in AEW.

* Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li of The Factory

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Josh Woods to retain the title. Judges were Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Ace Steel.

* Kris Statlander defeated Avery Breaux

* “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker defeated Eli Isom and Cooper

* AQA defeated Brittany Jade

* Lee Moriarty defeated Alan Angels

* Sonny Kiss defeated Carlie Bravo

* Robyn Renegade defeated Vicky Dreamboat. Charlette Renegade switched in for her twin sister and got the win. After the match, Schiavone pointed out what happened. Robyn re-entered the ring and supported her sister.

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Trenton Storm

* Leva Bates defeated Kiah Dream

* Roppongi Vice defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) (w/ JD Drake). Orange Cassidy came out to ringside to even the odds, closing out the show.

Yuta is defending his ROH Pure Championship. Dasha read us the rules and they are doing updates over the house mic. The judges are Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer, and Ace Steele. pic.twitter.com/WTvET2OZfX — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 2, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]