Former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut during Sunday’s AEW Dark tapings.

Leon Ruff signed with WWE in 2020 and during his time with the promotion, he held the NXT North American title. He was released in August 2021.

Since Ruff’s release, he’s wrestled in GCW, TERMINUS, and at BATTLE SLAM: VENDETTA.

He’s currently engaged to WWE referee Aja Smith.

Sunday’s Dark tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Below are photos from his debut:

Hey! That’s @LEONRUFF_ #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/sytUmMWyKF

— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 1, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts