Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, announced the passing of his ex-wife Angela Velkei yesterday. She was the mother of his three children.

Last week, El Patron shared a video on social media asking for multiple blood donations in an effort to save Velkei from dying. It remains unclear what illness she was dealing with, but he notes in his announcement that many did indeed donate blood and platelets.

Angela Velkei ultimately passed away on Saturday, April 30 at the Hospital San José in Satélite, Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

You can read El Patron’s full announcement below:

“It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Ángela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother to my three children. I thank each and every person who went to donate blood and platelets, to the media that spread the word so that more people could go to help us and my entire family that is present for my children in this very difficult moment in their short lives. Angela passed away this past Saturday, April 30, 2022 and fought with all her might until her last second in this world. Today she rests with God and is watching over Sofia, Stephanie and Joseph from heaven. Angela, you were my wife for many years, the mother of my children, my best friend, advisor and you were there for me in many moments where the world turned its back on me with words of encouragement and a sincere hug. Thank you so much Angela. You have no idea how much we miss you. But I swear to you that our children will grow up to be good men and women like you always asked me. Dad will be here for them. Rest in peace. In this world you were always my angel and I always let you know that. Now you truly became an angel watching over us from heaven. You will always be my angel. Our angel. We love you Angela. Thanks for being you.”

In the world of professional wrestling, Alberto El Patron was reported to be returning at AAA’s TripleMania XXX last weekend but was removed from the internal card days before the event . His reported participation in him and then removal from TripleMania XXX was the latest in a career filled with controversy.

In the past several years, El Patron has garnered attention for walking out on Impact Wrestling at their joint Impact/Lucha Underground WrestleMania weekend event, his turbulent relationship with WWE star Paige and accusations of sexual assault by his girlfriend in May of 2020. El Patron was ultimately indicted by a grand jury on accounts of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, but the charges were dropped in December of 2021 due to a missing witness.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Angela Velkei.

Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas pic.twitter.com/o7FqB5Oqzp — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) May 2, 2022

