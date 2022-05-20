The news of Stephanie McMahon taking a leave absence from WWE has elicited reactions from several wrestlers.

As seen below, the likes of Alexa Bliss, Johnny Gargano, Carmella, Dana Brooke, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman and many others posted their reactions on Twitter.

McMahon’s announcement reportedly came as a shock to many within WWE. According to PWInsder, only McMahon’s “most inner circle” were aware of her decision to step away from her role as Chief Brand Officer.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” McMahon tweeted Thursday. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

As noted, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon’s duties at WWE.

