The news of Stephanie McMahon taking a leave absence from WWE has elicited reactions from several wrestlers.

As seen below, the likes of Alexa Bliss, Johnny Gargano, Carmella, Dana Brooke, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman and many others posted their reactions on Twitter.

McMahon’s announcement reportedly came as a shock to many within WWE. According to PWInsder, only McMahon’s “most inner circle” were aware of her decision to step away from her role as Chief Brand Officer.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” McMahon tweeted Thursday. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

As noted, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon’s duties at WWE.

You're the best, Steph! Enjoy the time with your family. ❤️ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 19, 2022

Steph ! I respect and admire you so very much! Thank you for being a role model for all women around the world! FAMILY FIRST always! ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 19, 2022

Thank you, @StephMcMahon!! You deserve it. Enjoy your family! 🙏🏻❤️ — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) May 19, 2022

Thank you for everything ❤️ we love you 🙏🏻🙌🏼 https://t.co/alZR6brbEY — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 19, 2022

♥️ — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 19, 2022

You’re a queen, Steph! We love you! ❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 19, 2022

❤️❤️❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 19, 2022

Family always first. Thank you for always being so cool to us. 🙏🏽❤️ — Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) May 19, 2022

❤️❤️ — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) May 20, 2022

Thank you for all of the opportunities over the years and more importantly all of the wonderful conversations. Sending our love to you and your family and I look forward to working together again down the road, Steph. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 19, 2022

LOVE YOU AND TAKE YOUR TIME❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 19, 2022

