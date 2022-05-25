Alexa Bliss has dealt with her fair share of crazed fans over the years. On Tuesday night, Bliss exposed another such person for threatening to shoot her and her husband Ryan Cabrera.

As seen in the screengrab below, Bliss responded directly to the fan, informing him that she had turned in screenshots of their direct messages to the authorities.

In response, the fan seemingly laughed off the idea of Bliss wanting to impose a restraining order on him. Through several other posts, the fan claimed he speaks regularly to Buddy Matthews, Bliss’ ex-fiancé, on Twitch, and that he burned all of Bliss’ merchandise.

Bliss’ original Instagram post was an invitation to a fundraiser IG live session on Friday, May 27. The session intends to raise money for “Saving Huey Foundation,” a nonprofit organization that specializes in the rescue of abused animals. The session will also celebrate the life of Larry-Steve, Alexa Bliss’ former pet pig that passed away last May.

“Let’s celebrate my Angel piggy in heaven Larry-Steve by raising money for animals in need,” Bliss wrote in her post.

On this week’s RAW, Bliss continued her momentum with another singles victory over Nikki A.S.H. Bliss has now won three consecutive matches since her return on the May 9th episode of RAW. Bliss returned earlier this month from a three-month hiatus dating back to the Elimination Chamber event in February.

This is crazy man wtf??? pic.twitter.com/qJWxxYecTP — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 25, 2022

