The card for this weekend’s WWE “Hell in a Cell” continues to take shape with less than a week until showtime.

As mentioned, a United States Championship match was confirmed for the Premium Live Event this weekend when Mustafa Ali challenges Theory.

Also announced for this Sunday is a mixed-gender, six-person tag match between The Judgment Day (Edge, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest) and AJ Styles, Finn Balor, & Liv Morgan. The trios have been feuding over the last month ever since Ripley joined The Judgement Day and started attacking her former tag partner, Liv Morgan.

The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, may also defend their recently won Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. The two formed a team together after both of their respective partners, Rick Boogs and Randy Orton, were shelved due to injuries. On tonight’s episode of the red brand, The Usos intentionally got themselves disqualified by using a steel chair in the championship contender’s match. It wasn’t yet confirmed but due to the outcome, the tag title match may take place this weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see the updated card for WWE “Hell in a Cell” below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day (Edge, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

