Fans hoping to see Kenny Omega’s return to AEW programming will have to wait a little longer.

The AEW EVP won’t be traveling to Las Vegas for this Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer confirmed on the latest issue of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report suggested that Omega might have re-aggravated a few nagging injuries by resuming his backstage role in recent weeks. Omega reportedly produced a few of the women’s division’s matches earlier this month, returning to the road for the first time since he began his rehab process from various surgeries.

Meltzer added that since the travel “was too early for the healing needed for his injuries,” Omega is no longer on the road with AEW. Omega has stated previously that parts of his body are healthy, but others are healing slower than expected. Furthermore, Omega is resigned to the fact that physically he will never again be 100 percent, and is looking at reversing some of the physical damage so as to extend his time as an effective pro wrestler.

On a positive note, Omega is reportedly able to train well and push himself harder each week.

“The Cleaner” has been on the shelf since dropping the AEW World Championship Hangman Page at November’s “Full Gear” pay-per-view. There has never been a timeframe provided on Omega’s potential in-ring return.

