Earlier this Friday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon unexpectedly announced she was taking a leave of absence from her position in WWE, though she stated she would at some point return. As it turns out, the announcement was just as shocking to people within WWE as it was outside the company.

According to a report by PWInsider, McMahon’s announcement came as a shock within WWE, with many who work there being taken aback by the news. The report also states that no one in WWE, save for those in what was described as “the most inner circle”, had any idea McMahon would be taking a leave of absence.

In addition to PWInsider, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston indicated on Twitter that the news of Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence came as a shock to those within WWE whom he had spoken to, as well.

“WWE employees I’ve heard from found about Stephanie’s leave of absence when she tweeted it,” Thurston said.

At this time, WWE hasn’t commented on McMahon’s announcement, nor has any reason been indicated for why McMahon is stepping away. PWInsider’s report noted that many within the company and outside the company were attempting to find out what led to McMahon’s decision.

